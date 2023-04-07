Unjust rulings made by courts to please people, says Mar George Alencherry

Kochi: Syro Malabar church Archbishop Cardinal George Alencherry said on Friday that certain courts are making 'unjust' rulings to please people. Quoting the Bible during his Good Friday address, Alencherry said it was the people and Cesur who forced Pontius Pilate to crucify Jesus Christ.

"In a similar fashion, many judges are forced to make certain rulings urged by media and popular opinion. It might even be the phenomenon called judicial activism. Even the Supreme Court has spoken against such a trend,” said Alencherry, who recently faced a setback when the Supreme Court refused to quash the criminal cases against him over alleged irregularities in the sale of properties belonging to the Ernakulam-Angamalay Archdiocese.

The court dismissed the special leave petition (SLP) filed by George Alencherry against the judgment delivered by the Kerala High Court in August 2021 which refused to quash the criminal proceedings against him over the land scam.

Common people displaced to please corporates: Dr Thomas J Netto

Latin Archbishop Dr Thomas J Netto, during his Good Friday address, said that in the name of development, the State Government was displacing the common people. “The government is rendering the common people homeless and forcing them to stay in godowns. Such an attitude, which encourages corporatism, is also spoiling traditional sources of income and causing migration,” said the cardinal.

The top leadership of the Latin Archdiocese Thiruvananthapuram, including the cardinal were collectively arraigned as the prime accused in the violence that erupted after the Latin Church-led anti-port protesters blocked a convoy of 25 trucks carrying granite to the Vizhinjam port site on November 26, Saturday.

The FIR drawn up by the Vizhinjam police shows Archbishop Fr Thomas J Netto himself as the first accused.