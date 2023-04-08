Keralites brace for another heatwave as mercury soars rapidly; warning issued

Kottayam: After a brief lull following summer rains, another heat wave threatens to sweep the state as the mercury continues to soar, especially in northern regions, where the temperatures are predicted to hit a record high.

The authorities have warned that the heat index in Thrissur, Palakkad, and Kozhikode districts is likely to breach the 55 degrees Celsius mark on Sunday.

The heat index is defined as the actual heat experienced by combining atmospheric humidity with temperature.

The Climate Studies Department of the Cochin University of Science and Technology also warned that the daytime temperature from Kollam to Kozhikode will record a marked rise.

The Meteorological department, meanwhile, has pointed to the possibility of isolated places receiving summer showers and lightning.

The heat index is likely to rise dangerously in Palakkad, Kozhikode, and Thrissur districts. The Climate Studies department of CUSAT calculates the index to reach up to 58 degrees Celsius in this region. People should avoid direct exposure to sunlight and special care should be taken against dehydration and sunstroke.

The daytime temperature in the midlands from Kollam to Kozhikode will hover between 35 to 38 degrees Celsius. As actual temperature to be experienced as per the heat index, however, will be between 52 to 54 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the summer showers are likely to continue for some more days and it is likely to occur in all districts.

Caution should be exercised considering the possibility of lightning and wind at a speed of up to 40 km/ hr.

The summer showers are slated to continue for the next three days, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD).