Kozhikode: A four-member gang kidnapped a couple on Friday night at Thamarassery around 9 pm.

Though the man is still missing, the goons, who took them in a car, pushed his wife out of the vehicle barely 150 metres from their house.

Manorama News reported that the couple, Shafi and Seniya, was abducted by a group who arrived at their home with their faces covered in a white Maruti Swift. Some parts of the weapons used by the group were found from the couples' courtyard. As per reports, two people are currently in custody in connection with the incident and the police are also analysing CCTV visuals.

'No issues with anymone'

Seniya said that she was in the sit-out of her house, with her husband and sister-in-law, when the group reached in their car. "They forced us both into the car but for some reason, couldn't close the door after pushing me in. That's when they pushed me out.” She was injured on her neck during incident.

Shafi's brother Zackariya said, “We are not sure who did this, as we don't have any issues going on with anyone. Seniya said the car number is 7001, but she was not sure whether it was fake or not. We also got a part of their gun from our coutyard," he added.

Thamarasseri DySP is currently investigating the case. Police suspect issues following certain financial transactions could be the reason behind the abduction.