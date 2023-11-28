Abigel abduction: Man congratulates Kerala police by presenting sweets

Kozhikode: A man expressed his gratitude and congratulations to the Kerala police for their flawless efforts to find the missing Abigel Sara. PP Ganesan from Kaduppini in Olavanna grama panchayat visited the Kozhikode city police control room and presented a box of chocolates soon after he heard the child's return news.

Police writer Rajendra Raja received him and accepted the sweets.'I can't travel to Kollam to congratulate the police there. Whether it's in Kozhikode or Kollam, all are part of Kerala police. This is to share my joy to get back the missing girl safely,' he said to the police.

'We have informed this special branch about the congratulations to the police force,' - said duty officer VT Pradeep. 'Kerala police did a great job. It's because of their flawless effort in day and night without rest, that the girl was not taken out of the state. Ganesan said to Onmanorama. He is working as a mason.

The photograph of him presenting sweets to the police is circulating on social media now.