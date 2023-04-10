Steep hike in building construction fee from Monday

Thiruvananthapuram: The cost of house construction in the state is set to rise sharply with the government's move to revise the fees. The steep hike in the application fee for building construction, permit fee, and scrutiny fee for approval of layout of big buildings will all come into effect from Monday.

The application fee has gone up tenfold to a minimum of Rs 300 from Rs 30. Moreover, a hike of Rs 1000-5000, too, has been effected on varying slabs of Panchayat, Municipality, and Corporation.



The biggest blow is in the case of the permit fee. In the case of small houses in panchayats, the fee has been increased from Rs 525 to Rs 7500, while for big houses, the hike ranges from Rs 1,750 to Rs 25,000.

In the town areas, the permit fee has been hiked from Rs 750 to Rs 15,000 in the case of small houses, while for big houses, it has been lifted to Rs 37,500 from Rs 2500. The Government has informed that the building rules will be suitably amended in this year.