Forest officials catch tiger cub that strays into Wayanad village

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 10, 2023 12:50 PM IST
The tiger cub will be examined by a team of veterinary experts. Photo: File Image

Wayanad: Forest officials caught a one-and-a-half-year old female tiger cub, that had strayed into human habitations in a village in Wayanad district, on Monday.

A cage was set up in Thovarimala under the Meppadi forest range to capture the tiger following the villagers' complaint about its presence in human-inhabited areas. The animal walked into the cage on Monday morning, they said.

The tiger cub will be examined by a team of veterinary experts, and further steps will be taken as per protocol, the officials said.

(With inputs from PTI)

