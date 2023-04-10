Forest officials catch tiger cub that strays into Wayanad village

Wayanad: Forest officials caught a one-and-a-half-year old female tiger cub, that had strayed into human habitations in a village in Wayanad district, on Monday.

A cage was set up in Thovarimala under the Meppadi forest range to capture the tiger following the villagers' complaint about its presence in human-inhabited areas. The animal walked into the cage on Monday morning, they said.

The tiger cub will be examined by a team of veterinary experts, and further steps will be taken as per protocol, the officials said.

(With inputs from PTI)