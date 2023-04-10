KK Rema sends legal notice to MV Govindan, Sachin Dev

Thiruvananthapuram: The sole Revolutionary Marxist Party of India legislator K K Rema has sent a a legal notice to CPM leaders MV Govindan and Sachin Dev for alleging that the injury she suffered during the clash in the Legislative Assembly was fake.

The Vatakara MLA stated that she would file a defamation suit against them if they did not withdraw their incorrect remarks.

An MRI scan conducted last month had revealed that Rema had injured the ligaments in her right hand in two places.

Rema sent a legal notice to MLA Sachin Dev who first made the statement and CPM State Secretary M V Govindan for backing his claim.

The injury on Rema’s right hand occurred when the Watch and Ward personnel tried to push her away during the Opposition protest in front of the Speaker’s office on March 15.

The doctor at the Assembly who was consulted at first referred her to the General Hospital. The orthopaedics at the hospital who examined her recommended putting the cast of plaster on the hand. But, Sachin Dev claimed on Facebook the same day the plaster had been put on the wrong hand.