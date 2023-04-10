New Delhi: The Central government is codifying all details about every single piece of land in the country and integrating them into a single portal. The data available with the Centre and States will be added to this online platform. The data in the Geo Portal which has been named “Mathrubhoomi”, will be utilized for purposes such as the acquisition of land, disaster relief and crop insurance, among others.



The collection of data has begun on an experimental basis in 11 districts from an equal number of States, including Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, and Telangana. This will be extended to other States. The National Informatics Centre (NIC) is implementing the project of the Central Land Resources Department.

Over 2,000 pieces of information such as the category of land, fair value, registration, and change of ownership will be integrated into the digital map. Each plot will be marked on the map based on the Unique Land Parcel Identification Number (ULPIN), which is termed the Aadhaar for land. If a plot is clicked, details about the owner, loans, and cases can be accessible. The portal is not available to the public at present.

NIC sources said that the data would help in ensuring transparency in land transactions besides planning government projects. If the government wants to acquire land for a project, the map of the project could be uploaded into the Geo Portal and details such as the number of plots coming under it, the value of the real estate, and the probability of natural disasters could be known. Unused government land could also be identified. This will also come in handy in classifying land into different categories. For example, it could trace the people who own more than three acres of land in a district.

Useful for agriculture projects

A comprehensive picture of land at any place is available since details including farming, availability of water, quality, peculiarities of the land, and the irrigation system are included. The portal will help to search a land of a specific type and having abundant irrigation facility. This will also assist the States in preparing master plans.