HC dismisses petition challenging Minister R Bindu's election

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition filed by UDF candidate Thomas Unniyadan challenging the election of Higher Education Minister R Bindu from the Irinjalakkuda assembly constituency in the assembly elections.

The petitioner had alleged that Bindu induced the voters to vote for her by misrepresenting herself as a ‘professor’.

According to the petition, the minister printed and circulated notices and pamphlets soliciting votes by portraying herself as a ‘professor’.

The petitioner also alleged that notices that contained statements portraying him as corrupt were also distributed with Bindu's consent. The petitioner argued that these actions amounted to corrupt practices under the Representation of the People Act.