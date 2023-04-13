Swapna's role in Life Mission case clear, then why the delay in arrest, asks HC

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Thursday questioned the delay in taking Swapana Suresh into custody in the Life Mission corruption case.

Calling it a serious matter, the court said: "There is no lack of clarity regarding Swapna's role in the corruption case. Why her arrest is being delayed indefinitely is a serious question."

The court made these remarks while passing the order rejecting former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar's bail plea in the same case.

The High Court observed that M Sivasankar had significant influence over Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the ruling party.

"The possibility of evidence being destroyed using this influence is strong," said the court.

It further said despite his involvement in a serious crime, Sivasankar was appointed to a major post. "The reason for that was his (Sivasankar's) considerable power and influence over the government," the court added.

A special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court rejected Sivasankar's bail application on March 2 and extended his custody till March 21.

The money laundering case emanates out of alleged illegal gratification obtained for awarding the contract work for the LIFE Mission's project to build 140 housing units in the Thrissur district utilising the funds donated by UAE Red Crescent.

Sivasankar has been under custody since his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate on February 14.

Sivasankar is also an accused in another money laundering case registered over the smuggling of gold through diplomatic channels in the Thiruvananthapuram airport, in which Swapna Suresh is the prime accused.

In that case, he had undergone custody for nearly three months till the High Court granted him bail in January 2021.