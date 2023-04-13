Kerala braces for heatwave as mercury soars above 40 degree Celsius at some places

Thiruvananthapuram: With temperatures soaring above 40 degree Celsius at certain places, Kerala is struggling to cope with the summer heat. The Indian Metereological Department has warned that the State will witness intense heat in the next few days.

While the temperature crossed 40 degree Celsius in Palakkad and Kannur, it was 39.2 degree at Karipur Airport.

Meteorologists said that the existence of conditions which led to the heat wave in North India has driven up the temperatures in the State. Lack of summer rains is also keeping temperatures above normal in the state.

Central Kerala is generally hotter than the coastal and hilly regions. The Meteorology Department has warned people to avoid direct exposure to sunlight as UV radiation levels are also dangerous.

Heatwace conditions prevalent across India

According to IMD, heatwave conditions are likely in isolated pockets of Gangetic West Bengal until Monday (April 17), north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha until Saturday (April 15) and Bihar from April 15 to April 17.

The maximum temperatures in central and north peninsular India are hovering in the range of 40 to 42 degrees Celsius at present.

The weather department said maximum temperatures are three to five notches above normal in many parts of the western Himalayan region and northeast India, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Kerala.

A heat wave is declared if the maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius in the plains, at least 37 degrees in coastal areas and at least 30 degrees in hilly regions, and the departure from normal is at least 4.5 degrees.

In 2023, India experienced its hottest February since record-keeping began in 1901. However, above-normal rainfall in March kept temperatures in check.

March 2022 was the warmest ever and the third driest in 121 years. The year also saw the country's third-warmest April since 1901.

Advisory from SDMA

* The general public should avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight during the day between 11 am and 3 pm.

* Steps should be taken to use water without wastage and store water during summer rains. Always keep a small bottle of drinking water handy to prevent dehydration.

* Drink as much fresh water as possible. Keep yourself hydrated even if you are not thirsty. Avoid dehydrating drinks like alcohol, coffee, tea and carbonated soft drinks during the day.

* Wear loose, light colored cotton clothes.

* Wear footwear while going outdoors. It is advisable to use an umbrella or a hat.

* The possibility of forest fire is likely in light of the increasing temperatures. Tourists and people living near forest areas excercise due caution. Forest fire situations should be avoided. Instructions of forest department should be adhered to strictly.

* Fires are more likely to increase and spread in markets, buildings, waste collection and deposit centers (dumping yards) during summer. Fire audit should be conducted and proper safety precautions should be taken at these places. Those who live near them and run establishments near them should excercise caution.

* Clean drinking water should be ensured for students in educational institutions and air circulation should be ensured in classrooms. As it is the examination period, water availability should be ensured in the examination halls as well.

* School authorities and parents should pay special attention to students. Assemblies and other events that expose children to excessive sunlight should be avoided or rescheduled. Schools taking children on field trips ensure that children are not exposed to direct heat between 11 am and 3 pm.

* Respective panchayat authorities and anganwadi staff should ensure that anganwadi children are not exposed to heat.

* The elderly, pregnant women, children, differently abled and those suffering from other diseases should take due care and not expose themselves to direct sunlight between 11 am and 3 pm.

* The respective establishments should ensure that online food delivery operators on two wheelers are safe during noon time (11 am to 3 pm). They should be instructed to dress appropriately to avoid exposure to heat and should be allowed to rest for a short time during the journey if necessary.

* Journalists and police officers should use umbrellas during this time (11 am to 3 pm) and avoid direct sun exposure.

* Travelers should continue their journey after adequate rest. Keep water handy.

*Construction workers, agricultural workers, street vendors, and those involved in hard work should adjust their working hours. Ensure adequate rest at work.

* Avoid leaving cattle to graze in the midday sun and keeping other domestic animals tied up in the sun. Ensure access to water for animals and birds.

* Eat plenty of fruits and vegetables. Encourage the use of ORS solution, sambaram (lassi) etc.

* Do not leave children or pets in parked vehicles.

* If you feel uncomfortable, rest immediately and seek medical attention.

* Pay heed to the official warnings of the Meteorological Department and the Disaster Management Authority and obey instructions..