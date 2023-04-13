'Vicharadhara' not Constitution of RSS; never said Riyas, Jaleel are terrorists: V Muraleedharan

Published: April 13, 2023 08:49 PM IST
V Muraleedharan during the interview he gave to Manorama News. Photo: Manorama News

Kochi: Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said 'Vicharadhara' (Bunch of Thoughts), by M S Golwalkar, is not the Constitution of the RSS.

The RSS leadership has already made it clear that stands taken must be relevant in today's era, he clarified.

In an interview he gave to Manorama News in 'Nere Chovve', Muraleedharan also refused to accuse the entire Muslim community of terrorist activities.

"Accusations were levelled against Mohamed Riyas and K T Jaleel because of their stand which supported terrorist activities in certain cases. Nobody has labelled them as terrorists," said Muraleedharan.

It was BJP's state general secretary M T Ramesh who said that 'Vicharadhara' contained what Golwalkar said in the 1940s and 50s and was, therefore, not relevant today.

Ramesh was responding to PWD minister Mohamed Riyas' dare. The young CPM leader had asked if the BJP leaders were so eager to befriend the Christian community, would they be bold enough to disown 'Vicharadhara'.

'Vicharadhara', a collection of Golwalkar's speeches that lays down RSS beliefs and objectives with an ideologue's precision and clarity, had identified Christians along with Muslims and Communists as India's three "internal threats".

