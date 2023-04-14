Chief Justice Manikumar to retire on April 24, HC holds full court reference

Kochi: A full court reference was given to Kerala High Court Chief Justice S Manikumar as a mark of respect to him ahead of his retirement on April 24.

In the full court reference held at the High Court, current and former HC judges, senior lawyers and others participated. Justice S V Bhatti, Advocate General K Gopalakrishna Kurup and High Court Advocates Association Vice President S Biju spoke.

Chief Justice Manikumar’s father Madras High Court former Judge Justice K Swami Durai also participated.

The retirement age of a high court judge is 62 years. Justice Manikumar, who was born on April 24, 1961, is stepping down as he attains retirement age on his birthday.

A full court reference is held in honour of retiring or deceased senior lawyers and judges.

Manikumar who was a judge with the Madras High Court became a judge with the Kerala High Court on October 11, 2019. Even amid the COVID threat, he ensured that the High Court’s proceedings went on unhindered. Online filing and video conferencing facilities were implemented. Modernisation of the proceedings in the lower court was also prioritised.

Manikumar endeared himself to colleagues and lawyers with his humble ways. He addressed all lawyers as ‘sir’.

Verdicts on key issues pronounced by him include the authority of Lok Ayukta and the criteria for the appointment of Vice Chancellors. He ordered the constitution of the special fund for the treatment of children with terminal illnesses, the installation of complaint boxes in schools for use by students, and ensuring the safety of train travellers.

Manikumar who was the Assistant Solicitor General became the Madras High Court Judge in July 2006.