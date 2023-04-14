Kerala DYFI refuses to be awed by Vande Bharat, calls it a natural development

The leftist youth organisation, DYFI (Democratic Youth Federation of India) has underplayed the arrival of Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express by claiming a political agenda to derail the state government's proposed SilverLine semi-high-speed rail project.

With the BJP calling the introduction of Vande Bharat a 'Vishu gift' for Kerala from the Narendra Modi-led Centre, the DYFI has said there was no need to project it as something huge. "Kerala is part of India and so the state getting the Vande Bharat train is just a natural development. The BJP is trying to project it as something extraordinary," said DYFI state secretary VK Sanoj.

The SilverLine project that the LDF government in Kerala has projected as an alternative to the existing rail corridor aimed at reducing travel time. The project has been vehemently opposed by opposition parties and the Centre has yet to provide the green signal.

The DYFI sees a political agenda behind claims that Vande Bharat was an alternative for SilverLine. "This train is being projected as an alternative for SilverLine. There is political agenda behind it and that comes out of hatred toward Kerala," Sanoj said at a press conference.

Need stop at Kayamkulam: CPM MP

Meanwhile, Kerala CPM's lone Member of Parliament AM Ariff has written to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to provide stoppage for Vande Bharat at Kayamkulam Junction from where the railway line from Thiruvananthapuram bifurcates toward Kottayam and Alappuzha.

"It has been learned from reliable sources that as per the current proposal, after Kollam Junction, the train will have stoppage only at Kottayam. Kayamkulam Junction in Alappuzha district in my parliamentary constituency is an important station being the merging point of railway lines from Ernakulam via Kottayam as well as Alappuzha and almost all superfast express trains run by the Railways have stoppage there. Also, the Railways have decided to develop Kayamkulam Junction in the Amrit Bharath Station Scheme. Providing stoppage for Vande Bharath Express would help those wishing to travel to the north of Alappuzha district as well as Pathanamthitta after alighting there.

In this context, I request you to urgently intervene in the matter and give directions to the Railway Board to provide stoppage for the Vande Bharath Express in Kayamkulam Junction," AM Ariff MP wrote in his letter.