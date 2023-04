Alappuzha: A youth was brutally assaulted to death at Chandiroor here on Thursday.

Felix, 28, from Pattuveetil House had left home with a group of friends on Thursday. He was found with serious injuries by 10.30pm and admitted to the hospital. It is suspected that he was assaulted using bricks.

Felix was a history sheeter who was an accused in several cases.

The police have taken one person into custody in connection with the case.