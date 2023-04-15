BJP leaders host Christian clergy for breakfast on Vishu

Thiruvananthapuram: Close on the heels of their Easter diplomacy, BJP leaders hosted Christian clergy for breakfast on Saturday, the day of Vishu festival. Among those who took part in the event included former union minister and BJP’s in-charge for Kerala Prakash Javadekar, BJP’s Thiruvananthapuram district president V V Rajesh and the invited representatives of the Syro Malankara Church, Father Varkey Attupuram and Father Joseph Venmanath. The meeting took place at Rajesh’s house.

Speaking at the breakfast function, Javadekar said that the BJP was not playing vote-bank politics by holding such events. “This is a part of the series of meetings launched by the Prime Minister extending love to all sections of the people,” he said.

“We will also visit the houses of people following Islam also soon,” he added.

“Father Attupuram and Father Joseph joined us for breakfast at Rajesh’s house today. We all celebrate Christmas every year. This time, we visited several houses extending greetings on Easter. Today, our party functionaries have invited their Christian and Muslim friends and neighbours home. This is the real India. This is also what BJP envisages for the country,” said Javadekar.

He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. “India will become stronger under the Prime Minister. It is he who initiated events such as ‘sneha yatra’ and ‘sneha samvadam’ across the country,” he said.

“India is one country and one people. Narendra Modi has set the goal of ‘Amritkaal’ for turning India into a developed nation. It is Narendra Modi who has ensured peace and prosperity in the country,” said Javadekar.

Both the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) led by the CPM and the Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) headed by the Congress had unleashed severe criticism against the BJP’s moves to reach out to various religious communities by taking part in their festivals. However, the BJP leaders went ahead with the programmes on Vishu day.