Honeytrap: Woman, man held for extorting Rs 5.45 lakh from Kochi doctor

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 15, 2023 07:44 PM IST
The accused, Mohammed Amin (left) and Naseema Nasriya.

Kochi: A woman and a man have been arrested for extorting Rs 5.45 lakh from a Kochi doctor through a honeytrap.

Gudalur-native Naseema Nasriya and her associate, Mohammed Amin, hailing from Idukki were arrested by the Kochi Police on the complaint of a doctor.

The City police are probing a possible link to a sex racket.

According to the complaint, Nasriya invited the doctor to a place she was staying on the pretext of providing medical assistance to an ailment.

Amin had allegedly posed an auto driver who assisted the doctor. He reportedly captured videos of the doctor with the woman.

The duo blackmailed the doctor and forced him to make a GPay transfer of Rs 45,000 there itself. They later grabbed his car keys and demanded Rs 5 lakh, which he paid the next day.

The doctor filed a complaint after the duo demanded an additional Rs 5 lakh a few days later.

"We have got details of the money transfer and how the accused spent it. We have also recovered the videos shot by the man on his phone. A cyber expert will examine the videos so that they can be treated as evidence," said a senior police officer.

