Vande Bharat trains not suitable for Kerala tracks: Metroman E Sreedharan

Metroman E Sreedharan has said Vande Bharat trains are not suitable for the existing railway tracks in Kerala.

In an interview given to an English daily, Sreedharan, who had contested on a BJP ticket in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections said that in the present circumstances, the high-speed trains can be run merely as a "show or publicity".

"It is possible to operate (Vande Bharat) in Kerala, but you will not get the benefits of it. The present track can take 80km/hr or a maximum of 100km/hr, which in effect can only run at 90km.

"Vande Bharat train has a speed potential of 160km/hr so if you run it at 90km, it is foolish," said the former managing director of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

The public welcome the rakes for the Vande Bharat Express in Ernakulam on Friday. Photo: Facebook/@BJPKeralam

Sreedharan, who is not a fan of the LDF government's proposed SilverLive semi-high-speed project has also highlighted technical issues in operating the Vande Bharat trains in Kerala.

"Vande Bharat is not suitable for the present Kerala tracks. We should not waste them... all curves (of the tracks) have to be realigned, and land will have to be acquired. It will take at least ten more years," Sreedharan said.