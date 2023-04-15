Vishu greetings: Watch out for 'divisive forces', says CM; Guv appeals to 'strengthen bonds'

As Kerala celebrates the harvest festival of Vishu today, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan have wished Malayalis joy and social harmony.

Governor Khan has urged Malayalis to "spread happiness and strengthen our bonds of togetherness". Meanwhile, CM Pinarayi has called for the need to keep divisive forces at bay.

"I convey my heartiest greetings to the people of Kerala and other Keralites all over the world on the joyous occasion of Vishu, which marks the dawn of a period of plenteousness," Governor Khan said in his Vishu message.

"May this harvest festival herald a season of greater affluence, spreading happiness and strengthening our bonds of togetherness and social harmony," tweeted Governor Khan.

Pinarayi has appealed to Malayalis to "reclaim our rich tradition in agriculture". "Every festival calls for unity. We have to watch out for the divisive forces that threaten to split us with hatred and communalism," Pinarayi said in his message.