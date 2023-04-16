Mission Arikomban: Forest dept shifts kumki elephants from Chinnakanal

Idukki: As 'Mission Arikomban' to capture the rogue tusker in Idukki continues to get delayed, the forest department has shifted the kumki elephants taken for the operation to a new place. The forest minister said that the elephants have been shifted from Chinnakanal cement bridge in view of the high population in the area. The new camp of the kumki elephants is at 301 colony area, he added.



In Chinnakanal, the elephant camp operated at a place close to the main road. Hence, a huge number of people including vloggers arrived at this spot to watch the four elephants. The forest department observed that the people will provoke the elephants.

At the same time, wild elephants Arikomban and Chakkakomban are also posing threat to these kumki elephants at Chinnakanal's cement bridge area. It is reported that Arikomban had attempted to attack these elephants several times. Considering these facts, the department shifted the kumki elephants to another spot.