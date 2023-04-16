Body of Malayali killed in Sudan remains unattended even after 24 hours, says his wife

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 16, 2023 11:04 PM IST
Albert Augustine was killed by a stray bullet on Saturday.

The family of Malayali security officer, Albert Augustine, who was shot dead in the civil unrest in Sudan, has appealed to rescue them.

Albert, 48, was killed by a stray bullet inside his apartment on Saturday evening.

In an audio message sent to relatives in Kerala, Albert's wife Saibella said the body was lying unattended for over 24 hours.

"We had taken refuge at another flat, but that place is not safe. Now our daughter and I are in the basement of the building. Please save us," Saibella said.

Family writes to CM
Albert's father Augustine has written to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan requesting timely intervention to repatriate the remains of his son.

Meanwhile, KPCC chief K Sudhakaran has written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with the same concern.

Albert was a native of Nellippara at Alakode in Kannur, the constituency of Sudhakaran. Albert was working with the DAL group at Khartoum.

