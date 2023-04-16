Vande Bharat not an alternative to K-Rail, says CPM secretary Govindan

Thiruvananthapuram: CPM State Secretary M V Govindan has said the Vande Bharat Express allotted to Kerala by the Central Government is not an alternative to the Silver Line envisioned by the State Government. He clarified that the government is committed to SilverLine.

Talking to reporters, he said that taking loans to create capital investments is not problematic.

He also found time to respond to BJP leader P K Krishnadas who, picking a line from the CPM leader's earlier speech, said that Malayalis don't have to wait till the arrival of K-Rail and can sell their griddle cakes in another place by travelling on Vande Bharat.

"The cakes will be rotten by the time Vande Bharat trains reach their destination. You need SilverLine for that," he said.

"Two women of a Kudumbashree Unit leave in the morning with appam (griddle rice cakes). On K-Rail it will take only two to two-and-a-half hours to reach their destination. They can have their breakfast in the morning and return to have lunch after selling their pr. This is what I mean."

"You might have assumed that this (SilverLine) is only for the judges, high officials and lawyers. That is why I deliberately used Kudumbashree as an example. I still stand by that. If we get into Vande Bharat with your appams, will we reach your destination at least by the second day? That is why we are striving to get everyone access, including Kudumbashree units, to K-Rail," he added.

"As per the plan, we are planning to run a train every 20 minutes. Would running one train a day be a substitute for that? If not for today, K-Rail is essential for Kerala's future," Govindan said.