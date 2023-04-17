SC refuses to intervene in 'Mission Arikomban', rejects Kerala's plea

New Delhi: The Kerala Government has faced a setback in the Supreme Court after the latter refused to intervene in the Kerala High Court order on relocation of rogue wild elephant named 'Arikomban'.

Dismissing the state's petition, a bench headed by Chief Justice upheld the Kerala High Court order on the translocation of the elephant. The apex court observed that the recommendation given by the Committee of Experts is logical.

On April 12, the Kerala High Court ordered to translocate the elephant to Parambikulam wildlife sanctuary as suggested by a Committee of Experts (CoE). Following the protests from people residing close to the wildlife sanctuary, the court asked the government to find another forest for Arikomban.

The state government has approached the Supreme Court seeking its intervention in the issue after failing to find a place for Arikomban without human settlements.

The CoE recommended the relocation of the elephant after visiting several areas of Idukki district that have been affected by the activities of the tusker and hearing the grievances of the locals. The panel in its report favoured translocating of the tusker to Parambikulam tiger reserve in Palakkad and not its capture for being trained as a kumki elephant.

Arikomban is now at the centre of a burning issue in Kerala amid protests over its frequent attacks and its proposed translocation.