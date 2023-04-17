Three killed in road accident in Thodupuzha

Thodupuzha: Three pedestrians were killed after a speeding van rammed into them at Madakathanam here on Monday. The deceased are Koovelippadi natives Mary (65), Prajesh Paul (36) and his one-and-half-year-old daughter Ahana.



The accident took place around 7.30 am on Monday.According to reports, a van carrying parcels met with the accident after the driver lost the vehicle's control.

It is learnt that the trio belonged to the same family. Though they were rushed to the hospital, doctors pronounced them dead at the hospital.

The spot where the mishap took place is an accident-prone area, said the natives.