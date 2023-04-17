Transport minister rubbishes reports on delay in KSRTC salary disbursal

Thiruvananthapuram: Transport Minister Antony Raju on Monday rubbished reports on delay in distribution of salary to KSRTC staff. He noted that baseless allegations are being raised against the government and Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) management over salary distribution.



"The first instalment of salary was given before April 5. KSRTC is not sitting on money. The corporation and government want to give the full salary to the employees,” said the minister. He also urged the employees to realize the financial crisis and refrain from protests.

At the same time, the minister also criticised the central government's scrapping policy. He noted that the state government has to bear an additional expense of Rs 800 crore for purchasing new vehicles.

“So far, the centre has not announced any financial aid to the state for meeting this expenditure,” he added.