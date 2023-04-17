Vande Bharat starts trial run from TVM

Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian Railways on Monday started the trial run of Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express from Thiruvananthapuram to Kannur. Higher officials and other staff are travelling in the modern train allotted to Kerala.



The electric-multiple unit train departed from Thiruvananthapuram railway station at 5. 10 am. The schedule of the train will be announced after the trial run, informed the officials.

According to reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off Vande Bharat Express in Kerala on April 25 in Thiruvananthapuram. Modi is reaching Kochi on April 24 to participate in a programme titled 'Yuvam', where he will be interacting with around 1 lakh youth and a high level campaign is being undertaken by the state BJP to make it a major success.

It was on Friday, the BJP announced the centre's plans to grant Vande Bharat Express train to Kerala. Union Minister V Muraleedharan and state BJP president K Surendran said the new Vande Bharat Express was a "Vishu Kaineettam" by PM Modi to the people of the state.

The Vande Bharat train has 16 modern coaches and will have uninterrupted services. The semi high-speed train can run upto 160 kmph and offer a better travel experience for passengers. Sources close to railways revealed that the train is expected to cover 510 kms in seven hours, but the train cannot take its maximum speed initially in Kerala.

Based on the nature of the tracks in Kerala, the speed will be limited to 110 km per hour.

It is learnt that the train will have only a single stop in a district. The stops suggested by the Southern Railway for the train are Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Thrissur, Tirur and Kozhikode.

What’s special about Vande Bharat?

The indigenously-developed and built trains can achieve a maximum speed of 180 kmph depending on the conditions of the track.

The train can touch 100 kmph in 52 seconds.

With driver cabins at both ends, there is no need to reverse the train, thereby saving time.

Vande Bharat trains are fully air-conditioned.

Automatic doors are a standard feature.

LED lighting is another attraction.

The washrooms use bio-vacuum technology similar to aircraft.

The arrival of Vande Bharat is likely to be a hot political topic during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in the state, as the BJP leaders and workers are claiming that the train was allotted to the state thanks to the PM's care for Keralites.

BJP leaders are calling the Vande Bharat train the answer to the state government's charges that the Centre was creating hurdles in the development path of Kerala by denying permission to its ambitious Silver Line project, which it was forced to shelve due to intense protests by local people.

The Silver Line project was envisaged to cover a 530-kilometre stretch from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod and was to be developed by K-Rail, a joint venture of the Kerala government and the Ministry of Railways.

(With PTI inputs)