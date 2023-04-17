Daytime temperature remains high in Kerala, UV index hits extreme level

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 17, 2023 10:41 AM IST
Representative image: Harilal SS/Manorama

Thiruvananthapuram: The daytime temperature continues to remain high in Kerala as the state did not receive even the light spell of rainfall, which was expected, during the past few days. There is no significant let-up in the night temperature as well as it continues to be at an average of 27 degrees Celsius.

Due to poor air circulation between land and sea, it is very hot even during the early morning hours of the day. Staying indoors has also become uncomfortable in several districts as the relative humidity has increased. This is because the heat index would be higher inside concrete houses than outside, experts have pointed out.

Heat index refers to heat felt by the human body. The level of ultraviolet (UV) rays of the sun is more than 12 units. The UV level crossing 11 units is considered to be extreme.

The temperature is likely to soar in Palakkad, Kannur, Kozhikode, Thrissur, Kottayam, Alappuzha and Kollam districts in Kerala on Monday, according to the India Meteorological Department. A rainfall deficit of 38 per cent has been recorded in the summer showers received in the state in the last one-and-a-half months.

Meanwhile, the Met department has forecast that rainfall accompanied with lightning is likely in isolated places in the state from Monday till April 20. The southern districts and Wayanad are likely to receive the rainfall.

 



