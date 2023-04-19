AI cameras: More than 2 on two-wheelers, even if children, will invite fine

Two-wheelers ferrying more than two, including children, will be penalised as the Artificial Intelligence (AI) cameras that become operational in Kerala from April 20 will treat those as a traffic violation.

A total of 726 AI cameras have been installed on state and national highways in Kerala.

Transport Commissioner S Sreejith said the fines will be imposed on five types of violations. The fine for more than two persons travelling on a two-wheeler is Rs 2,000.

"More than two persons travelling on a two-wheeler is a traffic violation even now. But a such loose executive of the law will not be allowed once the AI cameras are operational," said S Sreejith.

"Helmetless travel, mobile phone usage, not using seat-belts, red light violation and more than two persons riding a two-wheeler are the violations that will be penalised in the first phase. The visuals of those who follow the rules will not be captured by the cameras," he said.

'Change the culture'

The Transport Commissioner said it was about time two-wheeler users adopted safe practices on the road. "We have to stop the culture of ferrying a whole middle-class family in a two-wheeler. If four people need to travel, arrange an appropriate vehicle or use two two-wheelers," said Sreejith.

Bluetooth calls ok

The seat-belt usage among front seat passengers will be checked in the first phase, said S Sreejith. "Using the Bluetooth system to make calls will not be a violation. But other practices will be penalised."