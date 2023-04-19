Kuniyil double murder: Malappuram court sentences 12 to double life term

Malappuram: A local court here has sentenced 12 convicts in the sensational Kuniyil twin murder case to double life imprisonment. Accused 1st to 11th and the 18th one were sentenced. A fine of Rs 50,000 was also imposed on the 12 convicts. People. The Mancheri 3rd Additional Sessions Court pronounced the quantum of punishment on Wednesday. The verdict comes 11 years after the murders which had created a political uproar in the state.

There were 21 accused in the case and the trial court had acquitted nine recently.

Accused 1 to 11 are Kuruvangadan Muktar (Muthu-39), Kozhisserykkunnath Rashid (Bawa-33), Mundassery Rasheed (Sudani Rasheed-32), Umar (44), Vilanjoth Edakandi Muhammad Sharif (Cherry-42), Madathil Kurumatan Abdul Ali (30), Irumakunnat Fadalurahman (30), Kizhakkethodi Muhammad Fateen (29), Vadakkechali Madhurakuzhiyan Mahsoom (37), Vilanjodat Edakandi Sanis (Cherumani- 38), Pilakalkandi Shabir (Unnikuttan- 30) and the 18th accused is Alumkandi Irumakadavath Safarullah (41). Parammal Ahmedkutty, former secretary of the Muslim League Eranad constituency, is among those let off.

The case is that on June 10, 2010, Kolakadan Abu Bakar (Kunjapu-48) and his brother Kolakadan Abdul Kalam Azad (37) were killed at Angadi in Kuniyil. The crime was carried out as revenge for the killing of Kuruvangadan Atiq Rahman, the brother of accused 1 and 16 on January 5, 2012.

The accused were arrested by the police in June 2012. The police had filed a 876-page chargesheet in the case on September 10, 2012.

A previous feud following the killing of a youth and a dispute between two football clubs in Kuniyil led to the double murder. On January 5, 2012, Muslim League activists Kuruvangadan Atiq Rahman was killed and Mujeeb Rahman was injured. According to the police chargesheet, the revenge that followed led to the murder of Kolakkadan Abubakar (Kunjapu 48) and his brother Kolakkadan Abdul Kalam Azad (37). After the death of Atiq Rahman, a speech made by Muslim League MLA P K Basheer during an event held to hand over a monetary aid to his family had triggered a political controversy.