Mani Shankar Aiyer calls for UDF-LDF unity to keep BJP at bay

Kochi: Senior Congress leader and former union minister Mani Shankar Aiyer has called for opposition unity to oust the BJP, which is in power at the Centre.



Noting that the only way to oust the saffron party, which came to power via ballots, is the ballots themselves, said Aiyer calling for the unity of the United Democratic Party (UDF) and the Left Democratic Party (LDF).

He was inaugurating the 120th anniversary of the first Congress convention in Kerala and the commemoration of Salem Vijayaraghavachariyar, organized by the Sabarmati Study centre at the District Congress Committee office.

"Kerala has never backed the BJP. The LDF and the UDF should set aside all differences and work towards defeating the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This may require sacrifices, but considering the sacrifices made in other parts of the country to keep the BJP out of power, it won't be a difficult proposition. Both sides should work together in the national interest," he pointed out.

According to Aiyer, there is a historical opportunity to save the country from BJP's misrule. It should be properly utilised. While a PhD is not required to become the Prime Minister of India, one must speak the truth with courage.

On the occasion, 120 senior Congress leaders were felicitated by offering shawls and mementos. DCC president Muhammad Shiyas presided over the function. K Babu MLA, K P Dhanapalan, Dominic Presentation, M C Dileep Kumar, T S Joy, C K Sajeevan, C P Joy, and Abdul Latheef were among those who spoke.

Mani Shankar ‘reveals’ his predicament

While launching a scathing attack on the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mani Shankar Aiyer also revealed the predicament he had been facing within the Congress.

“I’m not the official spokesperson of the Congress, nor do I hold any official charges in the party. I am a member who was even suspended from the party. That suspension was for criticizing Modi. I have been side-lined at the party ever since. Whatever I have spoken to you is only in my personal capacity," he said.