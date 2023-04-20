Radio collar for Arikomban ready; HC approves govt's demand to not publicise tusker's new place

Kochi: The radio collar that will be attached to Arikomban has arrived, even though a decision has not yet been made over where to translocate the tusker. The satellite radio caller that will be fixed on the body of the elephant for monitoring its movements reached the office of the Munnar Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the High Court has directed that if the committee of experts approves the place recommended as a substitute for Parambikulam by the government for translocating Arikomban, necessary steps could be taken without waiting for any further orders from the High Court. However, the Division Bench consisting of Justice A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice P Gopinath ordered that Arikomban be captured and translocated in accordance with the guidelines issued by the court earlier.

The court also approved the government’s demand that the new place identified as suitable instead of Parambikulam should not be publicised. The Division Bench also ordered that details about the place be kept confidential until the court issues further orders. The case will be considered again on May 3.

Satellite radio collar

The radio caller, which was owned by the international organisation, World Wildlife Fund, was bought by Kerala from the Assam Forest Department. The Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM) radio collar that is with the State Forest Department will not function in places where there is no mobile network. That is the reason why the satellite radio collar was brought. The collar can be fitted on the elephant only after it is tranquillized and captured.

This device is a radio collar that functions similarly to satellite phones. This equipment can transmit information to the satellite directly without the help of mobile towers. There are two parts, namely, the GPS and GSM units, in the satellite radio collar. The Global Positioning System (GPS) will help in determining the location of an animal fitted with a radio collar. The GSM unit in the radio collar uses a Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) card similarly to a mobile phone.

If the animal comes within range, information will be received through this SIM too. The location details of the elephant will be received at a unit established specially for the purpose in the office of the Forest Department.

Task forces in three districts

The High Court ordered that task forces be constituted in the districts of Palakkad, Idukki, and Wayanad, with the Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority acting as the convener. The other members of the task force would be the revenue divisional officer (RDO), divisional forest officer (or wildlife warden), who has jurisdiction over the place, the station house officer concerned, and the panchayat president.

After the task forces have been constituted in the three districts, a report should be submitted to the court on May 3, when the case will come up for hearing. The task forces must formulate strategies for their respective areas in order to prevent the elephant from entering human habitations.

Mission group

The High Court also made changes in the order regarding the officials constituting the mission to translocate Arikomban. The Munnar Divisional Forest Officer Ramesh Bishnoi was included in the group, replacing P. P. Pramod, field director of Project Tiger, and Chief Conservator of Forests. The group also includes the High Range Circle Chief Conservator of Forests, R. S. Arun, and Chief Veterinary Officer, Dr. Arun Zacharia. These individuals must take full responsibility for capturing and translocating the elephant.

The High Court verbally criticised officials over the issue of including the wildlife warden and divisional forest officer in the mission group. The court said the officials are trying to evade responsibility. If a situation arises where the elephant launches an attack, the officials should not quarrel among themselves. If any such incident takes place, stern action will be taken. The High Court also orally observed that the officials are trying to find out how to avoid work.

Location will not be kept secret

"Translocating Arikomban to Parambikulam is not under consideration at all. If an alternative location is decided upon, it will not be kept secret. The stand of the government is that the committee of experts should decide on the place. We shall wait till May 3. We do not want to flout court orders," said Forest Minister A K Saseendran.