POCSO: Christian priest arrested for attempting to molest minor girl

Kochi: A Christian priest in the Ernakulam district was arrested on Friday for attempting to molest a minor girl at the church.

Shimayon Ramban, a priest with the Kandanad Diocese has been taken into custody by the Oonnukal Police. According to a Manorama News report, the priest has confessed to the crime.

The incident related to the case occurred on March 3. According to the complaint, the priest misbehaved with a 16-year-old girl who reached the church.

Shimayon allegedly used inappropriate language and tried to molest the girl, who ran from there and alerted her parents.