Summer rain likely in Kerala till April 24; IMD issues lightning alert

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is likely to get relief from the scorching heat as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted summer showers in the next few days.



As per the IMD alert, isolated places in the state are likely to receive thunderstorms with lightning accompanied by gusty winds, reaching a speed of up to 40 kmph till April 24 (Monday).

IMD and the State Disaster Management Authority have issued a lightning alert asking the public to exercise extreme caution to avoid lightning strikes. People are advised to stay indoors and avoid trips during lightning.

Meanwhile, summer showers have somewhat reduced the extreme heat conditions in Palakkad, Thrissur and Kozhikode districts. Mercury level has dropped to 38 degrees Celsius in Palakkad after recording 40 degrees Celsius for the past few days. Thrissur and Kozhikode districts recorded a temperature of 37 degrees Celsius on Friday.

Meanwhile, Nedumbassery in Ernakulam district recorded the lowest temperature of 33 degrees Celsius.

As per the IMD forecast, mercury levels will go up in southern Kerala especially the Neyyattinkara and Parassala regions of Thiruvananthapuram till May 3. It is expected that the rains will intensify from May.