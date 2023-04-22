Malappuram man found shot dead, cops suspect involvement of drug-gold smuggling gang

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 22, 2023 06:16 PM IST
Ridan Basil.

Malappuram: A 28-year-old man was found murdered on a vacant property near Jamia College at Edavanna here on Saturday. The deceased is Ridan Basil, a native of Edavanna.

Ridan was found with three gunshot wounds to his chest. He was also found hit on the back of the head. Police confirmed that the gunshot wounds killed him.

Police suspect the role of drug and gold smuggling gangs in the murder. Locals said the area from where the body was recovered was rarely visited by people.

RELATED ARTICLES

Ridan was sentenced to jail in the case of possession of 15 gm of MDMA in Karipur. He was released from the case only three weeks ago.

Ridan had left home late at night on Friday but did not return till Saturday morning. It is learnt that the body was found during a search led by his brother.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout