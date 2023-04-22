Malappuram man found shot dead, cops suspect involvement of drug-gold smuggling gang

Malappuram: A 28-year-old man was found murdered on a vacant property near Jamia College at Edavanna here on Saturday. The deceased is Ridan Basil, a native of Edavanna.

Ridan was found with three gunshot wounds to his chest. He was also found hit on the back of the head. Police confirmed that the gunshot wounds killed him.

Police suspect the role of drug and gold smuggling gangs in the murder. Locals said the area from where the body was recovered was rarely visited by people.

Ridan was sentenced to jail in the case of possession of 15 gm of MDMA in Karipur. He was released from the case only three weeks ago.

Ridan had left home late at night on Friday but did not return till Saturday morning. It is learnt that the body was found during a search led by his brother.