DYFI to challenge BJP's youth conference with 'Young India Ask the PM' campaign

Thiruvananthapuram: The CPM-affiliated Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) has started elaborate arrangements for its state-level youth conference 'Young India Ask the PM'.



CPM State Secretary M V Govindan will inaugurate the district-level launch of the programme on Kollam beach on Sunday. DYFI leadership announced that over 25,000 people are expected to attend the event which will be held in district centres on Sunday and Monday.

The programme is being organised to counter BJP's youth conference 'Yuvam 23' attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kochi.

DYFI aims to raise 100 questions to the Prime Minister through the programme. Issues like unemployment and privatisation will be highlighted. organisars said. As part of the event, DYFI activists organised various programmes across the state on Saturday.

Yuvam 23

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the youth conference at Sacred Heart College ground in Kochi on April 24. Sources revealed that around 50,000 youngsters are expected to attend the event. The party has also invited film stars, sportspersons and politicians to the event. The participants will get the opportunity to interact with the Prime Minister. sources revealed.