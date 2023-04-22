TVM to Kasaragod in 8 hours 5 mins, no service on Thursdays; Vande Bharat Express timetable released

Pathanamthitta: The timetable for Vande Bharat Express was released on Saturday. Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod Vande Bharat will leave Thiruvananthapuram at 5.20 am and reach Kasaragod at 1.25 pm. The return train will leave at 2.30 pm and reach Thiruvananthapuram at 10.35 pm. The running time is given as 8 hours 05 minutes. There will be no service on Thursdays. A stop was allowed allowed for the train at Shornur.
Thiruvananthapuram–Kasaragod Vande Bharat (Train No. 20634)
Thiruvananthapuram – 5.20am
Kollam – 6.07 / 6.09am
Kottayam–7.25 / 7.27am
Ernakulam Town–8.17 / 8.20am
Thrissur–9.22 / 9.24am
Shornur–10.02/ 10.04am
Kozhikode – 11.03 / 11.05am
Kannur – 12.03/ 12.05pm
Kasaragod – 1.25pm
Kasaragod–Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat (Train No. 20633)
Kasaragod – 2.30pm
Kannur – 3.28 / 3.30pm
Kozhikode – 4.28/ 4.30pm
Shornur – 5.28/5.30pm
Thrissur–6.03 / 6.05pm
Ernakulam–7.05 / 7.08pm
Kottayam–8.00 / 8.02pm
Kollam – 9.18 / 9.20pm
Thiruvananthapuram – 10.35pm