No solution for elevator glitch; Kasaragod General Hospital seek headload workers' help to shift patient

Kasaragod: Headload workers carried a bedridden patient from the sixth floor to the ground floor of the Kasaragod General Hospital, where the elevator has been dysfunctional for nearly a month. This is the situation in a major government hospital at the district headquarters. The bedridden patient, who was carried downstairs by the headload workers the other day, was then safely taken home. Not only does it require a lot of physical effort, but it also poses a danger to the patient on the stretcher as well as the helpers in the event of a misstep.



The only step taken thus far is to estimate the amount needed for the repair works. There are strong demands that the health department resolve the issue at the earliest.

Not only the patients, but the hospital employees are also having a hard time because of the non-functioning of the elevator. Shifting patients who have undergone surgery to the ward is also become difficult as the authority did n't take any step to fix the faulty elevator.

Recently, the hospital had directed that a cancer patient be carried to the third floor, but those accompanying the patient were not able to do so. Finally the patient was admitted to the casualty wing for a while. The authorities said that if the patient cannot be carried to the upper floor, then the patient be taken back home and brought back the next day.

Elevator under maintenance for over a month

The elevator has been partially or completely dysfunctional for more than a month. A week ago, a dead body was brought downstairs from the third floor with the help of headload workers. Kumbala native Anand Sharma died around midnight. As per the formalities, the body has to be shifted to the mortuary immediately after death. But there were not enough strong employees to carry the body. Only the wife and the son-in-law accompanied Sharma to the hospital. Finally, the help of BMS district joint secretary B Dinesh was sought. After 7 hours, the body was taken downstairs with the help of headload workers and an ambulance driver around 7.30 am the next day.

Unscientific construction without ramp

The unscientific construction at the hospitals, which have no ramp facilities, has caused hardship to patients. Over 200 patients are undergoing treatment at the in-patients wing of the general hospital. Though the small lift has resumed functioning, it is not sufficient to cater to the needs of the huge number of patients and their bystanders. Even the small lift, that has been repaired, could stop functioning at any time.

Stairs have to be taken to reach the intensive care wards, maternity wards, and operation theatre. The employees are also having a difficult time. Those who have been discharged after surgery can be shifted to the ground floor on the wheelchair in the small lift. But for shifting bedridden patients, the only option is to carry them downstairs. Not just the dysfunctional lift, there are also no proper safety facilities in case of a fire incident in the building. None of the mechanisms specified by the fire force department have been followed here.