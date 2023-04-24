SC postpones hearing of Lavalin case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has postponed the hearing of the infamous SNC-Lavalin scandal involving Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan scheduled for Monday.

A division bench comprising Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar was to consider the case on the same day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins his two-day Kerala visit.

CT Ravikumar recused himself from the case as he was a part of the hearing of the case in the High Court.

The CBI petition against the acquittal of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and others in the case and the petition against the High Court ruling that they should face trial are pending before the apex court. This would have been the 33rd time the case has come before the court.

The last time the apex court heard the case was in November 2022 when UU Lalit was the Chief Justice.

Listed as the 21st case of the day, the petitions will be heard by a bench of Justices M R Shah and C T Ravikumar. But the lawyer of the former joint secretary of the energy department A Francis has written to the Court registrar to adjourn the case by three weeks as he is ill.

The CBI had moved the Supreme Court on August 23, 2017, after the High Court of Kerala acquitted Pinarayi and two others -- K Mohanachandran, former power secretary and A Francis, former joint secretary in the power department from the corruption case.

Pinarayi was accused of awarding a contract to Canadian firm SNC-Lavalin when he was the power minister in 1996 and causing a loss to the state exchequer. A special court in Thiruvananthapuram had earlier discharged him in the case.

There was a lack of clarity if there will be a hearing in the case on Monday as Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was scheduled to appear for the CBI, was likely to be preoccupied. Mehta will be appearing for the Centre when the constitutional bench takes up pleas on the same-sex marriages row.