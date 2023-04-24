Expert panel to take a final call on shifting rogue elephant Arikomban

Chinnakanal (Idukki): A key meeting of the expert committee appointed by the Kerala High Court is expected to finalise the place where rogue tusker Arikomban has to be translocated. Neyyar Wildlife Sanctuary in Thiruvananthapuram tops the list of probable locations, sources said.

The Periyar National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary in Thekkady too was in the consideration of the committee, but many, including Vazhoor Soman, MLA, had come out against the move to shift the animal there.

The online meeting may finalize the place of shifting of the elephant which has been spreading terror in Chinnakanal region of Idukki district for years. It regularly attacks ration shops and houses in search of rice (ari).

Earlier, the High Court had approved the State Government’s request not to publicize the place of shifting of the tusker. The plan, hence, is to keep secret the place of translocation till the mission gets completed.

If the expert panel accepts one of the places recommended by the Government, then the mission will be completed on a war footing.

Why Neyyar

The Neyyar wildlife sanctuary in Thiruvananthapuram district extends for 12,000 hectares. It has a habitat similar to Anayirangal in Idukki. The Forest Department has realised that the number of other wildlife around the Neyyar water body has diminished over the years. Hence, the tusker will have enough food to feed on.

The next court hearing in the case is scheduled for May 3.