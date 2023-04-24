Maximum temperature soars in Kerala; IMD issues yellow alert for 5 districts

Thiruvananthapuram: Scorching heat has gripped Kerala as the mercury level has crossed 35 degrees Celsius in most districts. The India Meteorological Department predicted that the maximum temperature level is likely to increase by 2-4 degree Celsius in Palakkad, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram districts on Monday. IMD has sounded a yellow alert for these districts due to the high temperature and humid air.



“Maximum temperatures are very likely to be around 39˚C in Palakkad, 37˚C in Kottayam, Alappuzha & Kollam and 36˚C in Thiruvananthapuram districts (2 to 4˚C above normal) on 24.04.2023,” reads the IMD alert.

As per the IMD forecast, hot and discomfort weather is very likely over these districts except in hilly areas.

Though some parts of the state received summer rain, the heatwave-like condition is continuing in Kerala.

What is a Yellow alert?

A yellow alert means the weather conditions are expected to be relatively mild, but still warrant caution. A yellow alert is issued when the temperature is expected to be between 35°C and 40°C or when the heat index is expected to be between 41°C and 47°C. In addition, a yellow alert is issued for a heatwave when the maximum temperature is expected to be between 40°C and 42°C for two consecutive days.

El Nino on the horizon

Last month, the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) warned of a likely spike in temperatures globally this year, due to the warming El Nino event. As per the latest reports, Climate models have predicted that El Nino is on the horizon, which can lead to severe heat waves and droughts, in many countries, including India.

El Nino will mean extreme weather around the globe and making it "very likely" the world will exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming. The hottest year in recorded history, 2016, was driven by a major El Nino.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted a 70 per cent chance of El Nino in India. While the agency has predicted a normal monsoon, it said El Nino can affect the monsoon. The impact of El Nino may be felt during the second half of the monsoon season.

