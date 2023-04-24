Now, Satheesan alleges corruption in AI camera deal

Ernakulam: Continued its attack against the ruling Left front in the state over the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled cameras set up as part of the 'Safe Kerala' initiative, the Congress on Monday said the government has been hiding facts regarding the contracts

Opposition Leader V D Satheesan alleged huge corruption in the deal signed by state PSU Keltron and the Bengaluru-based firm SRIT.

"SRIT does not have any prior experience in istalling AI-enabled cameras, yet Keltron signed a deal with the company," he said. He added that information regarding the company was hidden purposefully.

He alleged that that huge corruption has taken place and claimed the Finance Department was not consulted before the government decided to hand over the project to Keltron.

On Sunday, former Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said that if the State Government does not reveal the details regarding the project, he will do it.

"Keltron gave the contract to SRIT. That company further gave sub-contracts to two other companies. The project expense was first estimated to be Rs 151.22 crore. However, the sub-contract document of the SRIT with the other two companies mentions that the project can be implemented with Rs 75 crore and the remaining amount can be shared by them. Later, the project expense was declared to be Rs 232 crore; Rs 150 crore more has been shown as the project expense," claimed Chennithala.

The project was prepared in 2020. Despite seeking details through the Right to Information Act, the department has not revealed the information. The Government has not released a clarification even after the Opposition leader raised grave allegations. The cameras installed now are just automatic number plate recognition cameras.