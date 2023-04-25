AI surveillance project cost revised a few times as estimates shot up

Thiruvananthapuram: Even as the AI camera-based surveillance of road traffic in Kerala is now on the Rs 232-crore project implemented by Keltron is mired in graft allegations and violation of government norms.

It has now come to light that there has been bungling from the beginning of the project. Six orders were issued for making changes in the project at frequent intervals.

The Keltron executed the project on behalf of the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) which reportedly went ahead with the project by ignoring the directives of the State Finance Department. The MVD's task was easy as the Cabinet gave consolidated approval to the project.

“Since the government had given many approvals at different intervals at different phases, it is not possible to go back on the project now,” states the Cabinet order on April 18.

The order also says that the consolidated approval is being given, considering that the Keltron is a public sector organization and that the work order given by the Transport Commissioner cannot be cancelled at this phase.

K R Jyothilal was holding charge of the Transport Commissioner when it was decided to implement the project.

The State entity started installing the cameras after the direction was received from the Finance Department. At first, Rs 151 crore was estimated as the cost. Later, the cost was changed to Rs 232 crore. The cost of the project kept on increasing after Keltron began giving sub-contracts to different companies. The government too supported it by issuing orders increasing the amount.

Keltron submitted the project estimate only after the Finance Department demanded it. It claimed the project cost was in fact reduced to Rs 232 crore from the initial estimate of Rs 235 crore.

Dubious cost of camera

Under the Safe Kerala project over 700 AI cameras were installed to catch motorists violating traffic rules.

Although Keltron claims the cost of the camera is Rs 9.5 lakh, many international companies point out that even a state-of-the-art camera system will not cost more than Rs 4 lakh.

Even though many companies had informed the government unofficially that the project would cost only Rs 74 crore, it was not taken seriously.

The Finance Department had ordered that Keltron should not procure equipment from private companies. However, this directive was reportedly ignored.

Transport Minister Antony Raju’s statement that the entire responsibility for implementing the project was with Keltron and that the government had no role in it indicates government's desperation to pass the buck.