Expert panel decides on Arikomban's new abode; it's confidential for now

Thodupuzha: An expert committee, appointed by the Kerala High Court, has reportedly arrived at a final decision on the location for translocating rogue tusker Arikomban. But the expert committee will not reveal the location to which the rogue tusker would be relocated.



A wildlife sanctuary in Idukki and Thiruvananthapuram districts was under consideration. The committee, which met online on Monday, has reportedly recommended one of these sanctuaries. The report would be handed over to the government on Tuesday. The location is not being disclosed, as per the directives of the High Court

Senior officials in the forest department have directed the task force to begin the preparations. The High Court will consider the case on May 3.

Meanwhile, rumours are doing the rounds that Arikomban could be translocated to the Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary. This is because road widening works are underway from Thekkady to deep inside the forest. The road through which currently jeeps can travel is being widened, so that lorries could ply.

SC dismisses plea

The Supreme Court has also dismissed the petition filed against the expert committee’s recommendation to relocate Arikomban to Parambikulam.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, made the observation that there would not be any lapses in the steps taken by the High Court. Earlier, the Supreme Court had dismissed the petition filed by the Kerala government.

The SC had rejected the petition while pointing out that the experts’ opinion on the issue should be taken at face value.

Advocate V K Biju appeared for the petitioners, V Chidambaresh for the animal lovers, and advocates Jayanth Muthuraj and standing counsel C K Sasi appeared for the government.

Earlier it was reported Neyyar Wildlife Sanctuary in Thiruvananthapuram tops the list of probable locations.

The elephant has been spreading terror in Chinnakanal region of Idukki district for years. It regularly attacks ration shops and houses in search of rice (ari).