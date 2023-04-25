Kerala CM thanks PM for Vande Bharat Express, hopes for more services

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 25, 2023 01:11 PM IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan greets Prime Minister Narendra Modi after Vande Bharat Express flag off. Photo: Manorama

Thiruvananthapuram: If the State and Central governments decide to come together, miracles including new railway lines, new signal systems, station renovation and other development activities can become a reality, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday.

He was speaking at the Central Stadium here after Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Vande Bharat Express at the Thiruvananthapuram Central Station.

Th Kerala CM thanked the PM for allocating one Vande Bharat Express train to the State and expressed hope that more were on the way.

The CM however, steered clear of the Silverline project in his speech.

"Kerala government is trying to convert Kerala into a knowledge society. Efforts are being made to make Kerala a higher education hub. Digital Science Park is one such initiative. Kerala has the first digital science park in the country. The project is a matter of pride for India. The Digital Science Park will become a reality at a cost of Rs 1500 crores," the Chief Minister said.

