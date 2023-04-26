Kochi: Minister for cultural affairs Saji Cheriyan has welcomed film associations' decision to boycott actors Sreenath Bhasi and Shane Nigam for alleged bad behaviour in film sets. On Tuesday, the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) and the Kerala Film Producers' Association (KFPA) declared that they have decided not to work with the two actors following complaints from various film producers.

Upholding the decision, the minister on Wednesday stated that the two actors must be ready to rectify their mistakes and resume work in films. He also pointed out that creating security issues for others in film sets can not be tolerated.

Sreenath Bhasi and Shane Nigam who are reportedly addicted to drugs have been troubling the producers and other actors.

“If anyone complains, strict action will be taken against those abusing drugs on film sets,” the minister said.

Will report names of drug-addicted persons to govt, says KFPA

M Renjith, a representative of the Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA), said that while many in the film industry were addicted to drugs, the use of such substances was not the reason behind the action against the two actors. "Their actions have caused problems to the producers and other artists," he said.

Substance abuse was prevalent in the past too, but used to happen behind closed doors, the well-known producer said. "But now it is done openly. If such persons, under the influence of drugs, do anything untoward, it's the associations that would be blamed and are (being) blamed," Renjith said.

He also pointed out that the prevalence of drug usage was more common among the actors of the younger generation. He said the names of those abusing drugs will be forwarded to the government.

About Bhasi and Nigam, he said the associations have decided not to do films with them, but they have not been banned from acting.

One complaint against Nigam was that halfway through a film he allegedly demanded his role be given prominence and asked the director to show him the edited cut. He even threatened not act in the remainder of the movie otherwise, Renjith said. "We have his emails as proof," he said.

Bhasi, on the other hand, has no clue which films he is doing and whom he has signed up with, Renjith alleged. "Therefore, we have a problem working with those having problems," he added.

(With PTI inputs)