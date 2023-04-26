Railways moots Chengannur-Pamba line as alternative to Sabari project

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is set for a major transformation in its railway services and infrastructure with the Prime Minister unveiling a slew of projects as he arrived in the State for the launch of Vande Bharat Express train linking Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod. Significantly, the Railways is even considering an alternative to the long-pending Sabarimala Railway project for building a line from Angamaly to Erumeli and also may announce a few more Vande Bharat trains.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, who was in the State Capital with PM Narendra Modi, announced that a railway line from Chengannur to Pamba as an alternative to the Angamaly-Erumeli line is also under the consideration of the Railways and that a decision would be taken soon after holding discussions with the State Government.

While the planned Angamaly-Erumeli line of the Sabari Project is 111 km long, the length of the Chengannur-Pamba line is only 60 km. Its another advantage is that its railhead is closer to Sabarimala than the one envisaged by the Sabari Rail project; in the latter case there is a distance of 40 km from Erumeli to Sabarimala.

If the rail line reaches Pamba, the distance to Sabarimala will be shortened for pilgrims, the Minister told Manorama.

Two more Vande Bharat trains likely

The Railways may allot two more Vande Bharat trains for Kerala. A Vande Bharat train from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram which will begin its service at the same time as, and is modelled on, the Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod train which was flagged off yesterday, could be launched.

There will also be a Vande Bharat sleeper train in December this year or January next when its manufacturing is over. This will be a sleeper service from Thiruvananthapuram to Bengaluru.

The Minister said the first priority would be given to Kerala when the manufacturing of Vande Metro trains which have been designed to operate on short routes such as Thiruvananthapuram-Kochi.