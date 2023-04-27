Govt acts with vengeance; holds back Dr Ciza’s pension, retirement benefits

Thiruvananthapuram: In what could be construed as an act of vengeance, the LDF Government has held back pension and other benefits post the retirement of Dr Ciza Thomas, who was earlier appointed as the interim Vice Chancellor of the Kerala Technological University by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan ignoring the state authorities.

Dr Ciza, who retired on March 31 last, is yet to get even the salary for the month before her retirement, besides the pension and other benefits like gratuity.

The academician was earlier appointed as the KTU VC by Governor Khan in his capacity as the chancellor of state universities while rejecting the Government’s recommendation to hand over the post to State Higher Education Department Principal Secretary Ishita Roy. Her taking up the post without seeking prior permission has antagonized the authorities.

The Governor, who appointed her to the post during the height of his battle with the Pinarayi Vijayan-led ruling front, also seems to have deserted Prof Ciza. Of late, Khan has adopted a non-confrontational approach and makes appointments to temporary VC posts in Universities in consultation with the Government. The other day he appointed Dr P G Sankaran as the VC-in-charge of CUSAT on the basis of the Government recommendation.

There was a move to suspend Dr Ciza just before her retirement, however, the same couldn’t be effected. The Government issued a show cause notice to her, charging her with handling files “irresponsibly”.

Ciza was given the additional charge of VC by the Governor when she was holding the post of Senior Joint Director of the Technical Education Department. Then the Government shifted her from the Joint Director post to that of the Principal of Government Engineering College, Barton Hill. However, the authorities were not even ready to give in writing the order, reliving her from the Directorate.

With the Government continuing to target her even after her retirement, Dr Ciza is left with a situation where she will have to approach the court for justice.