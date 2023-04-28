Mission Arikomban: Forest dept to tranquilize rogue tusker soon

Idukki: The forest department will tranquilize and capture rogue tusker Arikomban in Chinnakanal here on Friday. The task force led by Dr Arun Zachairah, an expert in tranquillization reached Cement Palam by 6.20 AM for completing the mission. Kumki elephants are also taken to the spot in the wee hours of Friday. The forest department has planned to tranquilize and relocate the tusker from Chinnakanal within 4 hours.

As per the latest reports, the task force spotted Arikomban near Cement Palam which is a best spot to execute the mission. But as Arikomban is surrounded by a herd of elephants and moved to an area filled with more trees, the mission turned more complicated for the task force. According to latest reports, the task force is patiently waiting for the elephant.

The Kerala High Court has given clear directions on the translocation of the tusker in its order on April 5. The court has asked Kottayam high range circle forest chief conservator RS Arun, Chief Veterinary officer Dr Arun Zachariah and Munnar Divisonal Forest Officer Ramesh Bishnoy to take the responsibility of capturing and translocating the elephant. As per the court order, the trio must be in the task force while exectuing the mission.

4 Kumki elephnats, 150 task force members

The forest department has launched a comprehensive mission to capture the tusker that has been creating panic in Chinnakanal for a long time. Four kumki elephants namely Kunchu, Sooryan, Vikram and Konni Surendran are taken to Chinnakanal for controlling 'Arikomban' after firing tranquiliser shots.The task force including150 members are deployed for the mission as eight teams. Forest watchers, officials, police, doctors, veterinary doctors, Fire Force personnel and Rapid Response Team members are among the task force led by chief veterinary surgeon Dr Arun Zachariah.

Arikomban's new abode

It is learnt that either Periyar Tiger Reserve or Agasthyarkoodam will be the new abode of Arikomban. The forest department has refused to disclose the spot as the court has given direction to maintain secrecy on the matter. The department has taken such a stance in view of the public protests. Forest minister AK Saseendran also refused to share the details of Arikomban's translocation.

Satellite collar worth Rs 5 lakh

After tranquilizing the tusker, the forest department will make it wear a satellite radio collar which was purchased from Assam forest department. The radio collar worth Rs 5 lakh will help the forest department to monitor the movements of Arikomban in future.

The satellite radio collar is equipped with a battery capacity of 10 years. The Kerala forest department decided to purchase this radio collar as the GSM radio collar possessed by it will not work in areas without a mobile network. With the satellite radio collar, the forest department can easily trace the location of the elephant. It will help the department to issue alerts to the public and handle emergency situations like elephant attacks.

Prohibitory orders imposed in Chinnakanal

Owing to the mission, Article 144 (prohibitory orders) is imposed on Chinnakanal and wards 1, 2 and 3 of Santhanpara from 4 am. The curfew will be lifted only after Arikomban is captured.

The 150-member task force underwent a mock drill at Cement Palam on Thursday to prepare for the mission.

An expert committee, appointed by the Kerala High Court, has reportedly arrived at a final decision on the location for translocating rogue tusker Arikomban. But the committee will not reveal the location to which the rogue tusker would be relocated.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has granted permission to tranquilise Arikomban. Forest Minister A K Saseendran had visited the Chief Minister and sought permission for the same.

The minister said that a final decision will be taken as soon as the report of the expert committee is received.

The elephant has been spreading terror in the Chinnakanal region of Idukki for years. It regularly attacks ration shops and houses in search of rice (ari).