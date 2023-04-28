2 engineering students drown in Karimpuzha at Palakkad

Palakkad: Two engineering students drowned in the Karimpuzha River at Palakkad on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Adarsh (24), son of Karuppuswamy and Baby of Kollengode, and Fahadh (21), son of Hydros and Nabeesathul of Alangode.

The two were students of Electronics & Communication at Government Engineering College, Sreekrishnapuram, Palakkad.

Adarsh and Fahadh were part of a 15-member group that went to the picnic spot by 3 pm.

According to reports, Adarsh tried to save Fahadh, who did not know swimming, but the two were caught in an undercurrent.

After attempts made by their friends to rescue them failed, locals managed to drag them out of the water, but Adarsh and Fahadh died en route to a hospital.