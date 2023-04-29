Operation Arikomban: Taskforce persuades tusker to move downhill for tranquilisation

Idukki: The Forest Department task force, which temporarily suspended Operation Arikomban on Friday, resumed its mission on Saturday.

The task force is currently trying to lure the elephant to 301 colony area with crackers from a hilltop to tranquilise it. Forest officials stated that tranquilising the tusker was not possible in the rough terrain.

The fact that the tusker is not heading in the expected direction is also proving to be a tough challenge to the taskforce. Meanwhile, the task force is also observing the tusker Chakkakomban which has stationed itself near Cement Palam.

The elusive wild tusker Arikomban, who gave forest officials a miss on Friday morning, had appeared in the Sankarapandyan mettu region after sunset. The elephant was spotted by forest watchers at 6pm near a stream at Sankarapandyan mettu.

The location is 8km away from Cement Palam, the area where tusker Chakkakomban was spotted on Friday. According to officials, Arikomban travelled from Shankarapandya Mettu to 301 colony later at night.

The curfew imposed in Chinnakanal panchayat and wards 1, 2 and 3 of Shanthanpara will continue on Saturday.



The elephant will be relocated to the Periyar tiger reserve if captured.

A task force of 150 members has been deployed in Chinnakanal region here for the operation. The task force led by Dr Arun Zachariah, an expert in tranquillization started from the base camp on Saturday to capture the elephant.

Guns prepped for tranquilizing Arikomban. Photo: Manorama

Mission fails on Friday

On Friday, the task force spotted the tusker Chakkakomban at Cement Palam and mistook it as Arikomban. They learnt about their mistake after inspecting the spot where the elephant was seen.

Talking to Manorama News, the natives stated that Arikomban was roaming around 301 Colony on Thursday night. They expressed protest over not including any villagers in the task force for spotting the elephant. They noted that the mission would not succeed unless the forest department took the villagers and local forest watchers into confidence.

The story so far

The 25-year-old tusker is nicknamed Arikomban as it used to raid ration shops and houses to eat raw rice (called 'ari' in Malayalam). In an affidavit filed before the Kerala High Court, the government claimed that Arikomban had killed over seven people in Idukki and vandalised several houses and shops.

The Kerala High Court had on April 19 directed the expert panel appointed by it and the state government to take a final decision by May 3 on the alternative site suggested by the Forest department for translocating the 'Arikomban.'

Radio collar to be attached on Arikomban after capture. Photo: Manorama

The court was hearing a PIL by two animal rights groups -- People for Animals (PFA), Trivandrum Chapter and the Walking Eye Foundation for Animal Advocacy -- opposing the government decision to keep the elephant in captivity and train it to become a kumki elephant.

Kumkis are captive elephants trained for use in trapping and capturing wild elephants.

On April 12, the court had given the state a week's time to come up with an alternative location to translocate the elephant after the government said that people living close to Parambikulam Tiger Reserve in Palakkad district were objecting to moving 'Arikomban' there as suggested by the CoE.

The government's submission came during the hearing of a plea moved by CPI(M) MLA from Nenmara Assembly constituency K Babu, seeking review of the court's April 5 order agreeing with the CoE suggestion.

The court had declined to review its order, but had given the state a week's time to come up with an alternative location.